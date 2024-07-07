WATCH: Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Galilee in Israel

JERUSALEM – Sunday morning brought more Hezbollah rocket fire aimed at Israel's north, as Iran's Shia proxy responded to the IDF targeting and eliminating a senior military figure on Saturday.

This latest barrage, thought to have been at least some 60 projectiles over the course of the day, including drones, followed a much larger attack last week, in response to the IDF killing Abu Ali Nasser, commander of Hezbollah's Aziz Unit.

This time, in response to the elimination of one of its air-defense unit experts – Meitham Mustafa Altaar – the terrorist group targeted Mount Meron, home to a significant Israel Air Force air-traffic-control base, as well as another army base just to the west of Tiberias, the largest city sitting directly above the Sea of Galilee.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Incoming rocket alert sirens sounded across Sde Ilan (Ilan's Fields), some 21 miles from the Lebanese border. It was the deepest into Israeli territory that Hezbollah has attempted to penetrate with rockets since it started firing projectiles Oct 8. The terrorists have sent drones further into Israel's interior, though.

BREAKING: Hezbollah just launched a barrage of 40 rockets toward Mount Meron. Since this morning, the terrorist organization launched 60 rockets, injuring people and causing fires. pic.twitter.com/MIZ4XMUjRd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 7, 2024

Is Hezbollah basically asking Israel for an all-out war with it? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 80% (4 Votes) 20% (1 Votes)

Four people were wounded in the missile barrages, including two seriously, one of whom was struck by molten shrapnel. In the first incident this morning, paramedics arrived on the scene quickly and rushed the man to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias.

His name has not yet been released. An afternoon attack from the Lebanese terrorist group saw an anti-tank missile shot at an army post. It resulted in three people being wounded; one a 31-year-old American civilian's condition was listed as "serious."

Surveillance camera footage shows the Hezbollah rocket impact near the northern community of Kfar Zeitim which seriously wounded an Israeli man. pic.twitter.com/wi3qZSnZrp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 7, 2024

Altaar's elimination was somewhat unusual in that the drone strike taking him down occurred in the Bekaa Valley, some 60 miles from the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israel has strongly intimated that the continued Hezbollah presence on its border, in addition to the constant rocket, missile and drone attacks, are intolerable, as well as the 60,00-100,000 residents of northern towns, cities and kibbutzim who cannot return home – and military action is being weighed.

Israel's army said it killed a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defence Unit in eastern Lebanon, accusing him of carrying out numerous attacks against Israelis. In a statement, the army identified the Hezbollah member as Meitham Mustafa Altaar, saying that he had visited Iran… https://t.co/rQklzCSwkH pic.twitter.com/8udt1rURce — Guy Elster (@guyelster) July 6, 2024

In the interim, while no firm decision has been officially made, the IDF has continued to target high-ranking Hezbollah commanders who have been responsible for either carrying out or coordinating attacks against Israel.

Since October, the Shiite terrorist group has acknowledged more than 350 of its fighters have been killed; the majority in Lebanon, although others have been targeted in Syria – parts of which are also home to pro-Iranian terrorist groups, as the mullahs in Tehran attempt to complete the "ring of fire" to encircle Israel.

Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles from a civilian home in southern Lebanon, and quickly regretted it. pic.twitter.com/pUdbhJqLfD — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) July 7, 2024

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!