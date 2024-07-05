Hostage talk delegation returns from Qatar, will resume negotiations next week

(JERUSALEM POST) – An Israeli delegation led by Mossad director David Barnea has returned from Doha on Friday night after meeting with Qatari mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the talks were only an initial meeting, and the delegation will return to Doha next week to resume talks. The statement also said that there were still gaps between the two sides that needed to be fixed in order to reach an agreement.

Netanyahu agreed to dispatch a team to Doha for talks on Thursday after Hamas appeared to drop its upfront demand that Israel agree to a permanent ceasefire before a three-stage hostage deal got underway.

