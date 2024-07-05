A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Hostage talk delegation returns from Qatar, will resume negotiations next week

Told Hezbollah they would agree to proposal that would lead to a ceasefire

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 7:10pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) – An Israeli delegation led by Mossad director David Barnea has returned from Doha on Friday night after meeting with Qatari mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the talks were only an initial meeting, and the delegation will return to Doha next week to resume talks. The statement also said that there were still gaps between the two sides that needed to be fixed in order to reach an agreement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Netanyahu agreed to dispatch a team to Doha for talks on Thursday after Hamas appeared to drop its upfront demand that Israel agree to a permanent ceasefire before a three-stage hostage deal got underway.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hostage talk delegation returns from Qatar, will resume negotiations next week
Footage shows Hamas assaulting Gaza civilians seeking food
How the film 'Sound of Hope' came to be
Jewish professor fully exonerated after removal for saying 'Hamas are murderers'
What will happen if Biden is replaced
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×