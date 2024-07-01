House Republicans now suing Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, already has been found in contempt of Congress for refusing to provide audio tapes of Biden's interviews with special counsel Robert Hur, who found Biden likely broke the law by taking government documents, but recommended against prosecution because of his "diminished" capacities.

Now Garland is facing another challenge on that front.

CBS is reporting a lawsuit has been filed by House Republicans against Garland in U.S. District Court in Washington.

The case comes from the House Judiciary Committee, which insists that there's no valid claim of presidential privilege regarding the records, since transcripts already have been released.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They are investigating Biden for possible impeachment, and say they can get a lot of information about his abilities and demeanor from the tapes that the transcript does not provide.

Is U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In fact, the committee charges the tapes "offer unique and invaluable insight about information that cannot be captured in a transcript, such as vocal tone, pace, inflections, verbal nuance, and other idiosyncrasies."

The lawmakers previously demanded the information, then found Garland in contempt over his refusal to cooperate, only to have the DOJ rejected the case.

"Audio recordings are better evidence than transcripts of what happened during the Special Counsel's interviews with President Biden and Mr. Zwonitzer [Biden's biography]," the lawsuit said. "For example, they contain verbal and nonverbal context that is missing from a cold transcript. That verbal and nonverbal context is quite important here because the Special Counsel relied on the way that President Biden presented himself during their interview — 'as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory' — when ultimately recommending that President Biden should not be prosecuted for unlawfully retaining and disclosing classified information."

The House is considering a plan to hold Garland in "inherent contempt," a process different from criminal contempt, which would allow the House itself to detain Garland and put him on trial.

The plan is being supported by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who recently suggested instead of taking Garland into custody on that count, that the House announce a fine of $10,000 per day for Garland.

"This version of inherent contempt will become standard practice for those who seek to undermine Congress as an equal branch of government,” Luna said in a post on the social media website X on Friday.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!