President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, the national news media and many social-media “influencers” have, since 2016, continually likened Donald Trump to the single most reviled human being in history, Adolf Hitler. Are they thereby complicit in the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump?

After all, the most moral and righteous response to the real Hitler was to try to kill him. There were, in fact, 16 known plots to assassinate Hitler, and every one of the participants – from revered German theologian Deitrich Bonhoeffer to “20 July plot” ringleader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg – are to this day universally considered patriots and heroes.

But Hitler was a raging psychopath who murdered 11 million people, while Trump is a successful, much-loved American president who murdered zero people. Comparing the two is therefore not only obviously insane, it’s also straight-up evil – because it implicitly encourages unstable, confused and rage-filled people to consider assassinating Donald Trump.

Yes, Biden released a written statement condemning the assassination attempt, and then briefly went on camera to say a few nice words. But this same Joe Biden, less than a week earlier, on July 7, said: “We’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put >I>Trump in a bull’s-eye.

“It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

– Joe Biden Shame on him. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 13, 2024

Biden recently demonstrated once again just how wedded he is to the Trump-is-Hitler-so-vote-for-me-even-though-I’m-demented narrative. Even though leftwing factcheck site Snopes had just issued a belated but high-profile debunking of the infamous “Charlottesville lie” – that Trump had paid tribute to “very fine” Nazis after a 2017 Virginia rally – Biden just couldn’t resist telling the Big Lie one more time during his ill-fated CNN debate with Trump.

And how could Biden resist? After all, it’s his favorite lie. He first told it while accepting the Democrats’ nomination as their presidential candidate in 2020, with the Washington Post pompously announcing that “For Joe Biden, Charlottesville defines the Trump presidency.”

Biden even claimed – falsely, of course – that “Charlottesville” was his very reason for running for president. He repeated this lie, which has been continually debunked by both right and left for the last seven years, in his inauguration speech. In fact, he has probably repeated this particular lie – that Donald Trump loves Nazis – more often than any other single accusation against the 45th president.

The left – as conservative broadcaster Todd Starnes notes, citing both Newt Gingrich’s and Tucker Carlson’s concerns over Trump being assassinated – is committed to keeping Trump out of the White House by any means necessary. Period. And one of its main methods for accomplishing that end has been to continually liken Trump to Hitler.

Thus, Hillary Clinton’s controversial June 6 D-Day post on X – obliquely but unmistakably identifying Trump with Hitler – was not the exception, but the rule.

Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 6, 2024

The left’s comparison of Trump with Hitler has been incessant and never-ending. When in 2020 a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, was being attacked night after night by violent leftwing radicals attempting to burn it down – with people inside – Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to secure the building, as was his constitutional right and obvious duty. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response? “The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.” Get it? “Stormtroopers”? Trump is another Hitler.

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

House Majority Whip James Clyburn echoed the same Hitler comparison, telling CNN: “This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities.” Ooh, “Gestapo.” That means Trump is Hitler. CNN’s Don Lemon compared Trump to Hitler on-air, as did Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Democrats and media personalities continually likened the 45th U.S. president to Hitler. They falsely demonized a heroic, disabled veteran, who nevertheless landed a desk job with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as being a Nazi. And people like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even likened Trump’s border detention facilities (without mentioning they were first set up by President Barack Obama) as Nazi “concentration camps.”

Is it possible that AOC is really that ignorant and/or idiotic? Has she ever watched videos of the liberation of real concentration camps like Auschwitz and Dachau and Buchenwald? It’s difficult to view any of these videos and not weep over the unimaginable – that’s the right word, unimaginable – evil that was perpetrated on millions of innocents.

Then there’s this video commercial, titled “God made a dictator,” produced by the “Lincoln Project.” Although one would never expect it from a group with such a nice name, and which Wikipedia describes innocently as “an American political action committee founded in December 2019 by moderate conservatives and former Republican Party members who oppose U.S. President Donald Trump and Trumpism,” the commercial explicitly and viciously equates Donald Trump with three people: Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong Un.

What’s the real message here? What effect might all of these “Trump is just like Hitler!” theatrics have on lost and angry souls like Thomas Matthew Crooks, the young man who shot at Trump in Pennsylvania?

It goes on year after year. Biden officially describes not only Donald Trump, but the entire Republican Party, as “semi-fascists.” This defamation obsession apparently runs in the family. Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Biden, recently caught sight of a former Trump aide attending Hunter’s Delaware firearms trial. According to Fox News, she approached the man, pointed her finger at him and said, “You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s***.”

But the insanity goes beyond just vile, demented name-calling. Some on the left responded to the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity decision by openly fantasizing about Biden “send[ing] in the military to take out Trump.” BBC presenter David Aaronovitch actually called on Biden to have Trump “murdered.”

Lest these be dismissed as isolated nut cases, consider that Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Missouri, a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has plans for Trump if he is sentenced to prison over the 34 pretend “felonies” for which a clueless leftwing Manhattan jury convicted him. In April, Thompson introduced H.R. 8081, the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act” – or “DISGRACED Former Protectees Act” for short. The legislation is specifically crafted to terminate Secret Service protection for Donald Trump (and any other high government official who otherwise would qualify for such protection) should they be sentenced to prison following conviction for a federal or state felony.

Obviously, the effect of such legislation would be to make it much easier for Donald Trump to be harmed or killed if he is sent to prison by a corrupt New York judge.

Remember this? I do. Kick his ass out of Congress. Absolute scumbag. https://t.co/vq7JBMVU2v — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2024

The Trump-is-Hitler obsession is never-ending: Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Times published a major 2024 election-season news report headlined, “Trump and GOP repeatedly echo Nazi and far-right ideology as they aim to retake White House.” Just as back in 2016, when five different Washington Post writers explicitly compared Trump to Hitler, the LA Times identifies Trump, his speech, his ideology, his values and his presidential agenda with those of history’s most reviled and genocidal mass-murderer, Adolf Hitler and his monstrous Third Reich.

Right now, millions of good Americans, horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania, are praying. They’re praying for Donald Trump. They’re praying this doesn’t happen again. They’re thanking God for protecting Trump; after all, had the bullet’s trajectory been even an inch or two different, Donald Trump’s skull would have been hit and American history would have been cataclysmically altered forever.

Americans are praying for their nation, for a return of peace and unity and sanity.

And one more thing many are no doubt praying for: That the leftist elites, from Joe Biden on down, including their propaganda media, will STOP insanely fueling unhinged leftists’ monstrous fantasies of assassinating “America’s Hitler,” a man who in reality is one of the best and most-loved presidents ever to bless this nation. They are praying that God might impress into these people’s minds the truth – that Trump is not Hitler, and that Republicans, conservatives, Christians and Trump supporters are not “fascists,” “racists,” “Nazis,” “white supremacists,” “deplorables,” “Christian nationalists,” “violent extremists” and “domestic terrorists.”

They are fervently praying that this wildly insane and dangerous slander will stop before it results in the assassination of a beloved president, and plunges the United States of America – which Ronald Reagan, echoing Christ’s words, once described as “a shining city on a hill”– into unimaginable levels of chaos, suffering and violence.

