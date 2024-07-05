Human case of plague surfaces in 1 state

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Colorado health officials have confirmed that a resident has contracted the bacterial infection that causes the plague. The Bubonic Plague is the deadly medieval disease that can cause patients to cough up blood.

It is not known how the individual became infected. However, the bacteria can be passed by touching wild rodents and the bites of infected fleas. It can also be spread from the droplets of a sick person.

Symptoms of the plague can resemble those of the flu, including sudden fever, chills, severe head and muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. It can also cause swollen lymph nodes called buboes, which can become inflamed and tender, and tissues like the hands and feet may turn black – hence the name "black death."

