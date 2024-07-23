(FOX NEWS) — A candidate for the populist Reform UK Party in Britain had to defend himself after allegations that he was not an actual person but in reality an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated candidate put up for election last month.

“I am a real person and that is me in the photo,” Mark Matlock confirmed to British news outlet The Independent. “Though I must admit I am enjoying the free publicity, and when I feel up to it, I will put out a video and prove these rumors that I’m a robot are absolute baloney.”

“I just laughed when I saw it,” he added. “I think it perked me up. I thought, ‘I need to get back out there.’ This is doing more good for me than my campaign, it’s fantastic.”