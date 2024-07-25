Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday disclosed that he fantasizes about former President Donald Trump being miserable and that it makes him feel at ease.

Trump picked Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance to be his vice presidential candidate after his son Donald Trump Jr. strongly advocated for his selection. Carville suggested he thinks Trump is unhappy about choosing Vance, prompting the Democratic strategist to reveal his fantasies about the former president’s rage, particularly at his son, during an episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast.

LISTEN:

“I have to tell you, I take unbelievable pleasure in his misery,” Carville said. “I fantasize about how he’s throwing sh** at walls and ketchups and plates. And screaming at Don Jr. and screaming at everybody. It makes me feel so good. It’s a certain amount of peace that I get.”

“I’m with you on that,” Carville’s co-host Al Hunt responded as Carville laughed.

Vance called himself a “never-Trump guy” in 2016, describing the future president’s policies as “absurd.” However, Vance’s perception of Trump transformed and he endorsed the Republican nominee for president in 2020.

Vance issued a formal apology in 2021 for his previous remarks about Trump, saying he had been a good president. Trump endorsed Vance during his 2022 run for Senate after the pair met at Mar-a-Lago.

After Trump survived the attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally where a bullet grazed his head, Carville criticized the former president’s supporters’ belief that God is shielding him.

“So I’ve talked on this show many times, and I thought that Trump was viewed by his supporters as a theological figure, not a secular figure. And of course, him being within an inch of having his head blown off is, to them, further proof that they were right, that God is protecting him,” Carville said. “He sent him … Do I think it’s all horsesh**? Of course … Do I think it’s a perversion of everything that you can think of? Yes. Of course … but to them, this is just further proof that he was sent here by God.

