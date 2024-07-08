ICC request for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant reportedly hurt U.S. support

(JNS) -- The decision by the International Criminal Court prosecutor ahead of his staff’s planned visit to the Jewish state to request arrest warrants for top Israeli officials has reportedly “harmed operational cooperation” with Washington and “angered” London, Reuters reported on Friday.

Planning had been underway for months for a team of staff members of Karim Khan, prosecutor of the court in The Hague, to visit Jerusalem, Ramallah and the Gaza Strip before Khan canceled the trip abruptly on May 20. The ICC official also said that he intended to seek warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged actions the Jewish state took in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Washington and London had been working with Khan to travel to the region to gather evidence and speak directly with Israeli officials, Reuters reported. The U.N. prosecutor had also reportedly asked the United States to pressure Israel to allow more unfettered access to his team.

