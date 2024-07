(FOX NEWS) -- With one of the most discernible voices in Hollywood, Morgan Freeman certainly has his money where his mouth is.

So, it's no surprise that the revered actor took issue with a video circulating on the social platform TikTok, with a voice that was packaged as his own.

"Welcome to my niece's day-in-life, narrated by me, Morgan Freeman," the video begins. The creator captioned her post in part, "Uncle Mo has been booked and busy, but i finally got him to narrate my trip!"

Read the full story ›