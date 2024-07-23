Vice President Kamala Harris has begun her ascent into campaigning in place of President Joe Biden, after he announced he would be pulling out of the 2024 presidential election.

Despite not officially being the Democratic National Party’s Democratic nominee, Harris has already taken the presumptive position, and now the DNC’s army of think tanks are pushing for her presidency.

However, while they make an argument as to why Harris would be a great pick for president of the United States, using Harris’ sex, race, and personal beliefs as a qualifier for the job, there’s a disconnect from reality.

The Brookings Institute, a Washington D.C. based think tank, released new commentary Sunday that asked if Harris would be able to convince undecided voters to come to her side and listed reasons as to why voters might be enticed.

These reasons to vote for Harris included the fact that Harris is considered “black,” despite her mother being an immigrant from India, and her father being from Jamaica. Also ticking boxes on the Democrat identity politics checklist is Harris’ support of abortion and simply being a woman.

“On the one hand, her nomination would take the age issue off the table – and even give her a chance to use it against the former president. Her nomination might well reinvigorate support from young people and non-white voters, and her vigorous denunciation of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and her advocacy for the pro-choice cause could lead moderate suburban women to reconsider their presidential choice,” the Brookings Institute wrote.

Brookings points out that while Harris will have to explain some of the Biden-Harris administration failings over the past four years, including almost devastating levels of inflation, and an out-of-control border crisis – this will all be overshadowed by Harris’ alleged appeal to non-white voters, academics, and women.

“Her candidacy will underscore the widening demographic gap between the Democratic and Republican coalitions. As Trump Republicans bet on expanding their outreach to the working class, Harris will depend on a more educated and upscale portion of the electorate. She will have substantial appeal to black voters (especially women) and white liberals, but her prospects of reversing the Democrats’ declining support among Hispanics are at best uncertain,” the Brookings Institute wrote.

What the Brookings Institute is failing to note is the majority of Americans, whether white, black, or brown, are actually working class people. Former President Donald Trump made life easier for the middle class and lifted many out of lower-income brackets through job creation. The Biden-Harris administration has already proven they will only make life harder, and Harris would only be a continuation of this.

Recent polls show Harris was at least more popular than Biden for a day. Harris’ first poll after Biden’s withdrawal was conducted by Quinnipiac University on July 19, and posted on FiveThirtyEight, showing Harris had reduced Trump’s lead by three percentage points.

This bump did not last long, with the gap between Harris and Trump growing to four points in favor of Trump the very next day. By July 21, SoCal Research had Harris back down to 37% vs. Trump’s 43%, and Robert Kennedy Jr.’s 9%.

Overall, the same poll showed Trump leading Harris by eight points, numbers similar to what they were before Biden’s withdrawal, which had Trump leading Biden by 11 points at one point in recent months.

What the polls do show is Harris has not had the instant boost the Democrats were hoping for. So far, Harris has not “reinvigorated” the black vote, and Hispanics will likely remain out of reach for Harris, simply because there is strong Republican support within the Hispanic community.

Many Hispanic voters in key states like Florida are legal immigrants or children of immigrants and remember only too well some of the dysfunctional policies implemented in their socialist or communist homelands, and embrace conservative policies because of it.

The Brookings Institute stated that Harris needs to convince undecided voters that she has enough clarity and knowledge to be president, which includes showing she is not inept with foreign policy, domestic policy, and defense.

In her role as VP, Harris was not known for her ground-breaking foreign policies, and Harris’ domestic policies and oversight of the southern border have been nothing less than a disaster after millions poured into the nation since Biden took office.

Black voters in droves are openly stating they will not be voting for Harris this coming November, with many noting they have not forgotten Harris’ work as a California prosecutor that specifically targeted black men and women.

Trump’s support from black voters continues to grow, with a New York Times/Siena poll released in March indicating Trump’s support from black voters has grown by 500% in the last four years.

FALLOUT OF DETROIT VISIT: Black woman explains why Trump is winning more Black votes, says, “President Trump is willing to show up and meet people where they’re at,” where others never go. WATCH pic.twitter.com/qMIBJ9Yl2Z — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 16, 2024

Democrats fear of losing a significant portion of the Black vote is real, Polls range from (18%) to (21%) of Blacks are Voting Trump When asked, many say they related to Trump, bc of the same injustices they feel the system used on them are being used on Trump Blacks For Trump pic.twitter.com/3zQqFL9gyT — . (@Chicago1Ray) July 3, 2024

BLACKS FOR TRUMP DONALD TRUMP THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT!! President Trump’s support among black has doubled in battleground states since the 2020 election, according to a poll from the WSJ. pic.twitter.com/ag5zZ2iiCf — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) April 24, 2024

Rise: WSJ polling finds a significant deterioration in Biden’s support among Latino & Black voters, underperforming his 2020 levels for both groups by at least 20 percentage points Among Black voters, Trump has won +20% support in three straight polls, two national surveys & a… https://t.co/nKfKL7UGT9 pic.twitter.com/soNPzCn0ky — Prodigal (@ProdigalThe3rd) July 17, 2024

Blacks are going to vote for Trump!

Right now, all blacks understand Trump is Not a Racist. Do not allow democrats to mislead you.

Joe Biden and Camel toe going home before beign taken to Gitmo pic.twitter.com/xp7WBHE43y — Osaka James (@osakajayms) June 23, 2024

The Black voters know, President Trump is their man.

No matter what the #fakenewsmedia are telling you, the numbers are rising like never before!

Let’s get the message out!!! #MAGA #BlacksforTrump #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/OBRlVZOIt1 — Lara #WomenForTrump (@Lara_maga47) January 8, 2024

The DNC will be holding an electronic vote ahead of its annual convention scheduled for August 19. To win the official nomination, Harris must receive at least 1,976 votes from the almost 4,000 delegates.

