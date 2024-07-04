IDF intelligence officer's Oct. 7 warning was ignored

(JERUSALEM POST) – A warning of an imminent Hamas attack before the October 7 massacre that went unheard was revealed during a Thursday night N12 report. The alert was written by a non-commissioned officer from Unit 8200, known as "V," who, according to previous reports, had sent additional warnings to high-ranking officers in IDF Intelligence to prevent the Hamas attack.

Shortly before October 7, "V" sent a coded email stating, "The sword is coming - it is time to warn the people," in an attempt to alert once more, hoping someone would take notice.

In the email addressed to several officers, including the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, "V" wrote: "Hamas's training demonstrates that their plan is operational and heavily practiced, meaning that even today, Hamas has forces that know how to execute these scenarios command."

