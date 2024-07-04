A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast WorldHOLY LAND HORROR

IDF intelligence officer's Oct. 7 warning was ignored

'It's time to warn the people'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 5:56pm
IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

IDF soldiers during operational activity in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza on Monday, May 20, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JERUSALEM POST) – A warning of an imminent Hamas attack before the October 7 massacre that went unheard was revealed during a Thursday night N12 report. The alert was written by a non-commissioned officer from Unit 8200, known as "V," who, according to previous reports, had sent additional warnings to high-ranking officers in IDF Intelligence to prevent the Hamas attack.

Shortly before October 7, "V" sent a coded email stating, "The sword is coming - it is time to warn the people," in an attempt to alert once more, hoping someone would take notice.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the email addressed to several officers, including the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, "V" wrote: "Hamas's training demonstrates that their plan is operational and heavily practiced, meaning that even today, Hamas has forces that know how to execute these scenarios command."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







IDF intelligence officer's Oct. 7 warning was ignored
Houthi attacks on ships soar most this year in June
42% of internet traffic is generated by AI bots
Man sparks internet outrage after paying $9.35 for Diet Coke at amusement park
Jeff Bezos to save nearly $1 billion in capital gains taxes by not living in Washington State
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×