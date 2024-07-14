A picture says a thousand words, and this amazing photo may say even more as it captured a bullet in mid-air streaking by the head of former President Donald Trump during Saturday’s assassination attempt at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

The image was snapped by Doug Mills, a well-known photographer for the New York Times.

The bullet can be seen flying above Trump’s shoulder to the right go his head as the president turned to the side momentarily.

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity of Fox News it was “providential” that Trump turned his head just before the shot, noting Trump “has been vilified by Joe Biden and the Democrats in the left wing more than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Mills kept clicking the shutter on his camera, and caught the sequence of events as Trump was shot.

The photograph sequence of the bullet that hit President Donald Trump. Doug Mills/The New York Times pic.twitter.com/5UdGjJgNo2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 14, 2024

The FBI identified the gunman, who was killed by a sniper, as 20-year-old Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, saying:

“The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

