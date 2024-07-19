One of America’s leading centers providing treatment to children – that included chemicals to alter body development and surgical mutilations in pursuit of “changing” sexes – has closed down.

The report, describing the center as “America’s most infamous transgender youth center of 2023,” comes in a commentary by Joshua Arnold, a senior writer for the Washington Stand.

“Only time will tell if St. Louis Children’s Hospital genuinely shuttered its gender transition center for youth, or if it followed the example of Texas Children’s Hospital, which merely redistributed its illegal gender transition practices and carried them on more secretly,” the article explained.

But for now, the Washington University School of Medicine Pediatric Gender Center is “officially closed.”

The location was the center that “drew headlines last February when a whistleblower exposed the center’s ‘morally and medically appalling’ practices in a sworn affidavit,” the report explained.

The center has been under a months-long state investigation, but then abruptly announced it was closing its doors.

“So little fanfare accompanied the closure that it only hit the media on Wednesday, when the whistleblower, Jamie Reed, published an op-ed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In that piece, Reed reaffirmed her self-identity as ‘a gay woman’ and ‘fierce LGBT rights advocate,’ while also insisting, ‘every day that goes by I grow more confident that I did the right thing.'”

The commentary explained, “The elevation of ideology over evidence is what led Reed to become a whistleblower on the St. Louis clinic.”

She had reported the clinic “ignored growing international concerns … and pressured its staff to suppress doubt that what we were doing actually helps. I shared my concerns, but was told to remain silent.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey followed up with an investigation into claims the center was ignoring evidence, bullying parents, abusing children and even unlawfully billing taxpayers.

Family Research Council chief Tony Perkins told Bailey recently on Washington Watch that the closure appears to be related to the state investigation.

“That’s a huge win for the health and safety of children in Missouri,” Bailey explained. “This investigation is the first of its kind in this nation — multi-agency. We’ve demanded a moratorium on these procedures, worked with our general assembly to get a bill passed, then successfully defended the bill that prohibits future procedures in the state of Missouri.”

He said his investigators already had found a “clandestine network” of centers that targeted minor children across his state, and documents already have been obtained from several.

But the St. Louis center had refused to release critical documents that had been subpoenaed, and the closure, Perkins warned, “could be “an effort to try to stop your probe.'”

Should Bailey’s investigation uncover willful harm to children, such evidence could become part of civil lawsuits by victims, the report explained.

He promised his work will continue.

“We’ve won at the trial court level against many of these other clinics, and we’ll continue fighting any clinic that tries to thwart the state’s effort to look back in time and determine what kind of abuse has occurred,” he said.

