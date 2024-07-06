Inflation, economy, immigration most important issues for voters in swing state

(BREITBART) – Inflation, the economy, and immigration – all strong suits for former President Donald Trump – are the most important issues for voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a recent Cygnal survey found.

The survey looked at the priorities of Pennsylvania voters, and inflation and the economy arrived at the top of the list, as 26 percent overall identified it as the top issue. Illegal immigration and border security followed with 18 percent identifying it as the top issue. Another 18 percent identified “threats to democracy” as the top issue. Despite what some may think, that does not necessarily bode well for President Joe Biden, as a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found that independent voters are not buying the establishment media’s claim that former Trump is a greater threat to democracy than President Joe Biden. That specific poll found 53 percent of independent voters identifying Biden as the greater threat to democracy.

Trump has also made it clear that it is Biden who is the threat to democracy, using the Department of Justice as an example. “[N]ow, Biden is a threat to democracy,” he said. “He is an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons. Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, the number one reason. But he’s also – actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people around him. He set very bad people surrounding him at that desk.”

