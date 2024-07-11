Insect farm for livestock feed creation to open later this month

(LIFESITE NEWS) – An insect farm seeking to create “sustainable” livestock feed is set to open in the city of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan this month. On July 18, NRGene Canada, an agricultural technology firm, announced the June 30 opening of its North American Insect Centre which will focus on using insect protein to create livestock feed out of black soldier flies.

“NRGene Canada, NRGene’s Canadian subsidiary, proudly announces the opening of the North American Insect Center (NAIC),” the company stated in a June 18 press release.

“This research center for collaborative innovation was established together with the Swiss technology group Bühler marking a significant milestone in the advancement of insect protein production in North America,” it continued.

