Internet addiction: What is it doing to teen brains?

'Becoming a worldwide problem'

Published July 2, 2024 at 6:13pm

(Image by Tim Gouw from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Internet addiction is the problematic, compulsive use of the Internet that results in significant impairments in an individual’s functioning in various aspects of life, including social, work, and academic arenas.

Internet addiction is becoming a worldwide problem. Individual screen time averages have risen to about three hours daily. Many people declare that their internet use is “compulsive.”

In fact, more than 30 million of the United Kingdom’s 50 million internet users acknowledge that their compulsive, habitual use of the Internet is adversely affecting their personal lives by disrupting relationships and drawing attention away from responsibilities.

Read the full story ›

