Iran long has boasted of its plans, and its ability, to assassinate President Trump.

But when a 20-year-old sniper on July 13 shot at Trump, nicking his ear, the rogue Islamic regime was quick to say they had nothing to do with that scheme.

According to a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute, Iran’s threats against Trump have been around since the January 2020 killing by the U.S. military of IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

It was just 72 hours after the attempted assassination that happened at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, CNN revealed the Secret Service recently had boosted security for Trump “because of intelligence on Iranian regime plans to assassinate him.”

MEMRI explained that “presumably” would be to avenge the killing of Soleimani in an American airstrike near Baghdad in January 2020, while Trump was president.



But then only one day later, 96 hours after the assassination attempt, “senior members of the Iranian diplomatic corps vehemently denied Iranian involvement in the assassination attempt.”

The report noted Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told CNN, asked whether Iran was retaliating, “I told you explicitly that we would resort to legal and judicial procedures and frameworks at the domestic level and international level in order to bring the perpetrators and military advisers of General Soleimani’s assassination to justice.”

He said the regime would use “Iranian and international” procedures.

“Until now, we have done it, and this is our right and of course we will continue it. And the Americans openly said that, that they assassinated the senior Iranian military commander. So it is our natural right in order to follow this issue, and those who are accused in this case, they should be brought to justice in a – in a just court,” he said.

The report noted, spokesman Nasser Qan’ani for Iran’s foreign ministry added, “Iran is determined to bring Trump to justice for his direct role in the murder of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, but denies any involvement in the recent attack or any such intention.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations elaborated, “From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice.”

The statements all contradict months, even years, of pledges by regime officials about “their desire and intention to assassinate Trump.”

Such statements, the report said, have come from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, IRGC commander Hossein Salami, IRGC Air Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Khamenei senior advisor Kamal Kharrazi, and the editor of the regime mouthpiece Kayhan, Hossein Shariatmadar.

They have promised “revenge.”

That faction even, in 2022, posted an animation depicting the assassination of Trump as his Florida estate.

It was not even the first such messaging, the report noted.

The report noted such threats against Trump have been common in Iran, including from Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Khamenei, who said, “With regard to the murderers of the martyr Soleimani, the intention is an ‘eye for an eye’ for criminals like Trump and Pompeo. It is not yet clear how, when, and in what form [Iran] will avenge [Soleimani]. Keep [these] criminals under this psychological pressure.”

