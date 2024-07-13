(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – The mainstream Western media outlets are overflowing with headlines praising Masoud Pezeshkian, the new, supposedly “reformist” president of Iran. The word “reformist” appears invariably alongside his name, thereby spotlighting an enormous lack of understanding regarding Iran’s ruling mullahs and their theocratic establishment.

To be a politician in the Islamic Republic of Iran and survive, one must embrace and adhere to the fundamental revolutionary principles that underpin the regime. Political office entails demonstrating unwavering loyalty to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and fully endorsing the regime’s intractable anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism without question. Moreover, any Iranian politician must be prepared to impose the government’s Islamist laws rigorously and crush any form of opposition to the Islamic Republic. The political landscape in Iran does not tolerate dissent or deviation from these core principles, ensuring that only those who conform entirely to the regime’s ideology can navigate the tricky waters of the regime’s politics.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

In Iran, any individual who genuinely seeks to reform the system is likely to be swiftly eliminated, if not executed. This harsh reality underscores the suicidal nature of attempting to challenge the status quo. Consequently, labeling the regime’s politicians as “reformist” is not only misleading, but also an affront to the memory of the countless Iranians who have lost their lives in the struggle for genuine reform and systemic change. These brave individuals were brutally oppressed by the regime for their efforts to bring about a transformation away from a society of fear, making it imperative to recognize the difference between those who operate within the system and those who have sacrificed everything in the pursuit of true reform.