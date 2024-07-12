The U.K.’s Telegraph reports that the Biden administration is taking a “more competitive approach” to arms control, suggesting a reduction in nuclear arms. Exposing duplicity, like with the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the Telegraph reports Biden’s administration is planning the “deployment of more weapons in the coming years,” according to Biden aid Pranay Vaddi, a top National Security Council official.

According to The Telegraph, earlier this year, “The White House intended to resurrect a Cold War era nuclear base in Suffolk by sending nuclear bombs there for the first time since the last warheads were removed in 2008.” Concerning rearming Suffolk, England’s RAF Lakenheath base, Sky News reports that the U.K.’s ministry of defense said, “It remains a longstanding U.K. and NATO policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence of nuclear weapons at a given location.” Sky News further stated, “The nuclear weapons that could be located at the base are believed to be B61-12 gravity bombs, which can be deployed from fighter jets.”

The BBC reports that according to the USAF, the F-35A Lightening II stealth aircraft stationed at Suffolk have been successfully “flight tested to carry the short-range B61-12 thermonuclear bomb, a tactical weapon designed for the battlefield.” In addition, they state, “millions of dollars have been earmarked to build a facility known as a ‘surety dormitory’ at the base.” The BBC reports that this is understood to be a storage facility for nuclear weapons, “according to a U.S. Department of Defense budget document.”

According to the BBC, Sir Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London speculated the storage facilities might have a “mundane explanation” being just extra capacity in case weapons need moving from other storage sites in Europe. In sharp contrast, William Alberque, a former senior NATO official now with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, proposed it was a response to an “increasingly dangerous threat environment across Europe because of Russia’s actions,” including Russia’s stationing of nuclear forces in Belarus.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg “made it clear” that expanding the number of deployed nuclear warheads in response to both Russia and China was the central subject of discussion at June’s NATO defense minister’s summit. At the June 17 White House briefing concerning Stoltenberg’s statement, Biden National Security Adviser John Kirby was asked, “How can [Stoltenberg’s statement] not be perceived as a provocation or an escalation?” He replied by saying, “NATO is a defensive alliance.”

According to the Kyiv Post, 80 American-made F-16 Fighters, about three squadrons, from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway are being delivered to Ukraine this summer. The paper reports that the Netherlands and Denmark are both going to allow Ukraine to use the F-16s “for defensive purposes inside Russia as long as it complied with international laws of armed conflict (LOAC).”

The New York Times reports that Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said on May 16 “that a NATO deployment of trainers appeared inevitable. ‘We’ll get there eventually, over time,’ he said.”

According to Sky News, Gen. Sir Richard Sheriff, ex-deputy supreme allied commander of NATO, believes Britain needs to consider introducing the draft to build its armed forces, but Downing Street has “ruled out any plans.”

According to The Epoch Times, in the proposals for 2025, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee is proposing changes to the “U.S, military draft system – to require women to register their names for potential use in the draft should the conscription practice resume.”

Early in May, Russia was rehearsing nuclear attack on Ukraine, according to The Telegraph, which reported, “The Kremlin said the exercises were in response to ‘escalatory’ comments by British and French officials, who have endorsed the use of Western weapons to hit targets in mainland Russia.”

Russia withdrew from the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 2023. The START Treaty, which limits countries’ deployment of strategic nuclear weapons, expires in 2026. At the present time Russia refuses to discuss a successor treaty. In fact, The Telegraph reported Putin as saying, “Moscow could deploy conventional missiles within striking distance of the U.S., if the White House allows Ukraine to launch long-range American-made weapons into Russia.”

Meanwhile, according to TASS, the Russian News Agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “The cost of the ongoing war for the region and the entire world is very high. What is even more alarming is that this risk may grow and expand. It may expand geographically and the potential use of nuclear weapons may be put on the agenda.” He notes that his country has been making efforts to settle this conflict “diplomatically” from the very beginning.

According to another TASS report, French President Macron has expressed concern that the conflict might spread to France, stating, “We won’t engage in hostilities on Ukraine’s territory right tomorrow,” but later said the issue of sending troops to Ukraine could be raised again. Speaking on the need for dialogue with Russia, Macron said, “I believe it is always important to continue the dialogue.” Putin states he and Macron had good working relations, but that the French president broke them off.

After visiting China, Putin went on a Far East tour that included North Korea and Vietnam. Putin thus reinforced Russia’s allies from the days of the Cold War, noted the Kyiv Post.

With Biden deploying more nuclear weapons, and with Biden ruling out “the prospect of … [Ukraine] joining the NATO alliance,” as reported in the Telegraph, it also prompted the paper to ask the question, “Does Joe Biden even know what he is doing?”

