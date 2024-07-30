As a baby Christian in the relatively innocent mid-1980s, reading the Bible for the first time, I concluded that the end-times references to “beheaded” Christians must be metaphorical because such practices did not occur in the present age. Lol. Then the third wave of global Islamist expansionism exploded and heads began rolling again all over the world. It was a faith-builder for me as I realized I should always trust the God of the Bible, because He knows “the end from the beginning” whereas we humans see only the present – and only incompletely – as we bob along on the river of time.

I’m not sure the lesson quite applies to the end-time references to the “Whore of Babylon,” but if it does, we might just be witnessing her grand entrance on the world stage in the form of Kamala Harris – “sex-worker” to the elites – whose payment wasn’t money (so far as we know) but political advancement. It’s pretty much common knowledge that Kamala “sex-worked” her way up the political ladder from total obscurity to where she currently has a reasonable chance of becoming the most powerful political figure in the world. Indeed, the fact that this IS common knowledge and apparently ISN’T a disqualifier in the minds of so many voters (and leaders) says more about the state of degeneracy in the U.S. and the world than just about anything else we’ve previously seen – that depraved moral standard being the primary identifying factor of the biblical “Whore” in question. (See Revelation 17 for color context.)

Frankly, it’s a bit shocking to watch the dramatic implosion of radical feminism that Kamala’s ascendency as the world’s top woman represents. All of the relentless and passionate work women across the globe have done for decades to promote women as equal in all ways to men based upon merit is going up in flames before their eyes. And this is in the midst of a cultural counter-revolution by a (feminist-created) army of uber-misogynist men (aka male to female “transexuals”) who have proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that real women – even the butchest lesbians – actually can’t compete with real men pretending to be women whenever physical strength or skill is at issue. Even more humiliatingly, they sometimes can’t even beat these fake women in beauty contests!

Once again the Bible, which teaches from cover to cover that women are “the weaker sex” needing the care and protection of men to survive and thrive, is proven true by actual events after being derided for decades as baseless propaganda invented by men. And yet the feminists are so thoroughly trapped in their own Cultural Marxist delusions, most can’t face reality and thus are siding with the fake men! Except for the Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs) who are as despised and canceled as the ex-gays by the LGBTs and for the same reason [pause to adopt Hitlerian accent]: The Narrative Uber Alles!

Now that I’ve opened the can of worms labeled “the weaker sex” (1 Peter 3:7), I need to quickly put on the whole armor of God to survive the fiery darts of outrage from mobs of both women and men in our emasculated Feminazi society. The worst, of course, are the feminized men – including especially Christian ones – who have totally surrendered to the humanist ideology but can’t escape their God-installed instinct to protect their womenfolk from external threats. The comical cognitive dissonance that results is men falling all over themselves to spare women any emotional discomfort from being deemed “weaker” by God or society. Just Google “weaker sex in the Bible” and you’ll get pages upon pages of examples of this.

What the Bible actually teaches is that women are equal in value – and in many ways superior in value such as in their child-bearing role (thus the need for men to guard and preserve them) – but are different in purpose and function, designed to follow and not lead men – especially in familial contexts. There are clear exceptions to the rule as any feminized pastor will rush to cite (Deborah, etcetera), but the exceptions merely prove the rule. As Deborah herself said to Barak in Judges 4:9 when he asked her to lead a battle instead of himself: “I will certainly go with you,” Deborah replied, “but the road you are taking will bring you no honor, because the LORD will be selling Sisera into the hand of a woman.” That’s how radically out-of-order Barak’s request was – and why it stands virtually alone in all of Bible history.

No, the Bible teaches clearly from cover to cover that men are the dominant sex by design to “provide and protect,” and women are the sheltered and protected sex designed to “help and respect” (Genesis 2:20-22; Ephesians 5:33). To reject that fact is to reject the authority of the Bible itself and the wisdom of millennia of actual practice across the spectrum of successful civilizations. Even to this day after more than a century of relentless social engineering by Marxist atheists in America, when a man and woman stand at the typical marriage altar, the officiant still asks, “Who gives this woman to be married to this man?” – an admission that she always remains under the protective covering of a man – first her father or his surrogate, who then transfers the duty of care to the man who will be her “husband” (a title rich with meaning). And those whose husbands predecease them are the most pitiable of all creatures – leading James, the brother of Jesus and first bishop of Jerusalem to declare “Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress” (James 1:27).

Heads are undoubtedly exploding now over my cultural “heresy” – which I in turn compare to the image of the the rolling heads I opened this article with: the point being that in both cases social conventions and human viewpoints do not reflect the reality of nature, history, prophecy or propriety from God’s perspective at the end of time waiting for us to catch up.

The guidance for male-female marriage relations is found in Ephesians 5:21-33 in which men have a duty to cherish their wives, and women have a duty to respect their husbands. Both are subject to a natural order in which Christ is head of the man, and man the head of the wife: not like master and slave or employer and employee, but (ironically) as my wife and I describe it when we do marriage counseling – more like President and Vice President. Which brings me back to the nightmare scenario that is VP Kamala Harris’ presumptive Democratic presidential candidacy.

Biblically speaking, even good and honorable women should not hold top executive positions absent temporary special circumstances – not because they’re not capable or competent, but because it violates God’s natural order. In this we can see why feminism and homosexuality are so closely related in the Marxist agenda and practice: They both defy the natural order perpetually as a matter of policy – with cascading negative consequences that increasingly compound over time the longer they persist. What America has become since the late 1940s (when both social poisons emerged) is living proof.

Occasional, well justified exceptions to the rule are minimally disruptive, but habitual defiance of God’s guidance is cumulative and eventually fatal to any society. Our nation’s “Kamala Harris” moment was culturally and spiritually inevitable. Let’s hope and pray it’s enough of a wake-up call to shock the nation all the way back to pre-“sexual revolution” sanity in gender matters and isn’t limited to being seen as just another good reason to vote Trump. Whether or not we follow Gods guidance as a nation is bigger than any election – even this one.

