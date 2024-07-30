Everyone in Washington knew Joe Biden was senile. At times he couldn’t operate a cell phone. Sen. Mike Lee was there.

(0:00) Obama Kicking Biden Out

(8:13) Biden’s Impairment

(20:33) Biden’s Scripted Phone Calls

(23:17) The Federal Government Is Too Powerful

(36:02) The… pic.twitter.com/MxObwUhfOy

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 30, 2024