Everyone in Washington knew Joe Biden was senile. At times he couldn’t operate a cell phone. Sen. Mike Lee was there.
(0:00) Obama Kicking Biden Out
(8:13) Biden’s Impairment
(20:33) Biden’s Scripted Phone Calls
(23:17) The Federal Government Is Too Powerful
(36:02) The… pic.twitter.com/MxObwUhfOy
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 30, 2024
