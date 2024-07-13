(NEW YORK POST) – A massive Israeli airstrike in Gaza Saturday targeted the Hamas commander considered the mastermind of the horrific Oct. 7 attacks that left 1,200 Israelis dead and triggered the war.

Israel Defense Forces dropped five 2,000-pound bombs on a fenced-off compound where Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, and Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, were holed up, according to multiple reports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The military was still waiting for intelligence to confirm whether Deif, leader of the group’s notorious Qassam Brigades, and Salameh were killed in the strike. While some reports said that Deif was seriously injured and Salameh was killed, the Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli state broadcaster KAN, said there was a “high likelihood” that Deif was killed, but that confirmation was still “forthcoming.”