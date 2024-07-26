(THE SPUN) — It’s safe to say that Danica Patrick won’t be voting for Kamala Harris.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver took to social media to mock the Democratic presidential candidate this week, re-sharing a post that went viral on social media.

“So many Democrat voting women, often married, think Trump is untrustworthy because they believe he slept with side chicks. So now they are going to demonstrate how much they hate Trump by voting for the actual side chick, Kamala Harris. It’s honestly amazing,” the message shared by Patrick read.