Ivy League professors claim Lincoln was gay in new documentary

A new documentary makes the case that President Abraham Lincoln was gay.

Called “Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln,” the film project claims to detail “Lincoln’s romantic relationships with men” by utilizing “preeminent Lincoln scholars and never before seen photographs and letters,” according to promotional copy obtained by the New York Post.

“Lincoln probably slept in the same bed with more men than he did with women,” one expert in the film remarked, according to the Post.

Many of the historians interviewed work at Ivy League and small liberal arts colleges, including Harvard, Columbia, Brown, and Wellesley.

The documentary is not the only new piece of pop culture that associates Honest Abe with homosexuality.

A new Broadway show, “Oh Mary,” documents the weeks before Lincoln’s assassination. The comedy was described by Variety as “unquestionably the funniest, gayest, campiest play Broadway has seen in years,” and was praised for “spit[ting] in the face of American history.”

The documentary also speaks to a larger theme of historical and cultural icons being characterized as gay. In a 2017 live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, for example, Disney depicted Gaston’s best friend LeFou as a homosexual, according to ScreenRant.

Abraham Lincoln was married to Mary Todd Lincoln from 1841 until his assassination in 1865.

