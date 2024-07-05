Jewish professor fully exonerated after removal for saying 'Hamas are murderers'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Jewish economics professor at the University of Southern California has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a seven-month investigation into comments he made to pro-Palestinian protesters.

Professor John Strauss last November was banned from teaching on campus for the remainder of the fall semester after saying to the student demonstrators: “Hamas are murderers. That’s all they are. Every one should be killed, and I hope they all are.”

An edited version of a recording of Stauss’ comments that went viral on social media omitted his full remarks, prompting some to believe he suggested all Palestinians should be killed. More than 10 students filed complaints against Strauss alleging harassment, discrimination, and creating an unsafe environment, The Los Angeles Times reported, adding while there “was no dispute that Strauss said the words … he denied that this amounted to a threat to students, as Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization and committed atrocities in Israel on Oct. 7.”

