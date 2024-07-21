Joe Biden officially quit the 2024 presidential race Sunday and endorsed Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee at the top of the ticket.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said on X.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

JOE BIDEN IS OUT https://t.co/Ax0np3JfMt — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 21, 2024

UPDATE: Joe Biden drops out of race and endorses Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democrat nominee for President. pic.twitter.com/rfc30ahM2b — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 21, 2024

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a farewell-to-the-campaign letter he posted on X.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

“I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected.

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Interestingly, at 7:16 p.m. Saturday night, just 18 hours before posting his campaign resignation letter, Biden posted a video of former President Trump, who said: “This will be the most important election in the history of our country. This is going to be the most important election.”

Biden noted atop the video: “It’s a miracle, folks. Donald told the truth for once. It’s the most important election of our lifetimes. And I will win it.”

It’s a miracle, folks. Donald told the truth for once. It’s the most important election of our lifetimes. And I will win it. pic.twitter.com/PjEIO6znSW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2024

Elon Musk reacted on X, saying “Exactly” to a commenter who posted: “The Democratic elite, corporate media, and billionaire donors successfully pressured the candidate chosen by Democratic primary voters to drop out because he’s down in the polls and losing.

“Democrats destroy democracy in pursuit of power.”

In response to Biden’s announcement, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said: “The American people owe President Biden an enormous debt of gratitude for the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years – and we will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years.

“The work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear. In the coming days, the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.

“Democrats are prepared and united in our resolve to win in November. As we move forward to formally select our party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same – lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people.”

Other reaction online was more comical, including:

Over 2 hours.

Share with the world first and thank me later. https://t.co/4YAkJbwIsT — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) July 21, 2024

