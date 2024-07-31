(FOX NEWS) — Top podcaster Joe Rogan warned this week that Vice President Kamala Harris will win the presidency because Americans are buying into the “bulls***” anti-Trump narrative more than ever before.

During a new episode of “The Joe Rogan Podcast” featuring commentator Michael Malice as a guest, Rogan insisted that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Harris will win because of how much liberals are aligned against former President Trump.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan insisted Tuesday, arguing that people are so manipulated by the media that they will pull the lever for her.