A court in New Jersey has issued a ruling protecting the freedom of an Orthodox Jewish school to choose who will carry out its religious mission.

“Judges have no business picking Jewish rabbis or Orthodox priests,” explained Laura Wolk Slavis, a counsel at Becket, which filed a brief in the fight.

“The court’s ruling reinforces that common-sense principle, allowing Rosenbaum Yeshiva to choose who passes on its Jewish beliefs to the next generation.”

The dispute involved Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey and ended up before the state Supreme Court.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The case happened when the school parted ways with a rabbi “who it said violated Jewish law by allegedly interacting inappropriately with his elementary-age female students,” Becket’s report explained.

The rabbi sued the school, claiming defamation.

Becket filed his arguments on behalf of Serbian Orthodox, Russian Orthodox, Romanian Orthodox, and Antiochian Orthodox church bodies to clarify “the importance of allowing religious groups to select, control, and discipline their leaders without undue government interference,” the report said.

“Religious schools should not have to fear being dragged into court when making decisions that seek to protect children in their care,” said Wolk Slavis. “The justices ensured that this freedom is upheld for Jews and for people of all faiths across the Garden State.”

Rosenbaum Yeshiva is a Jewish day school in River Edge,” the report said. It is there “to help young Jewish men and women excel academically while remaining committed to Torah learning and Orthodox Jewish traditions.”

The court case was brought by Rabbi Shlomo Hyman, who formerly worked at the school.

Becket explained to the court the ministerial exceptions in the law that provide a legal protection that allows religious groups to choose, and supervise, their ministers free from government interference.

Hyman has 90 days to appeal the decision to the United States Supreme Court.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!