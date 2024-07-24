Democrats and other radicals for a long time have been donating money to Joe Biden’s campaign for re-election. Now he won’t be on the party’s ticket in November, and it appears there are complications, under federal law, for Democrats simply to say now that Kamala Harris, or someone else, is their candidate and transfer the cash.

It’s because of the federal law that states, “If the candidate is not a candidate in the general election, all contributions made for the general election shall be either returned or refunded to the contributors or redesignated …, or reattributed …, as appropriate.”

The dispute already has triggered a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by GOP nominee President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The Democrats are accused of violating campaign finance laws, for making moves to transfer the $91.5 million left in Biden’s campaign coffers to Harris.



The law had been posted online by Sean Cooksey, the chairman of the FEC, who cited Section 110.1(b)(3).

House Democrats are now trying to silence me as @FEC Chairman for raising questions about President Biden giving VP Harris all of his campaign cash. All I did was quote federal regulations. Why are Democrats afraid of the law? pic.twitter.com/pYPJOSkPbh — Sean Cooksey (@SeanJCooksey) July 23, 2024

The Washington Examiner reports that Republican lawmakers already are considering whether to bring legal challenges to the Democrats’ schemes.

The report said, “Holzman Vogel partner and campaign finance expert Steve Roberts told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that the ‘FEC issue is very much live’ due to the entirely unprecedented nature of Biden’s withdrawal.”

He’s already working on behalf of clients to challenge the Democrat flip-flop.

“There are frankly a few different angles that are worth pursuing here. The one in my mind that stands out the most is that they shouldn’t even have the opportunity to figure out what to do with the money because it should be refunded to the donors in the first place.”

Cooksey charged that Democrats are trying to silence him for simply citing federal law. That claim came when Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., wrote to “clarify a possibly misrepresentation” of FEC law, responding to Cooksey’s concerns.

“All I did was quote federal regulations. Why are Democrats afraid of the law?” Cooksey said.

He expects challenges both before the FEC and in the courts.

Ellen Weintraub, FEC vice chair, suggested the shifting of money from one candidate to another will be fine because “it’s the same committee.”

Of course, if the money is returned, those Democrats can donate it again, but Roberts suggested the Harris political machine cannot “assume” that that would happen.

The report also revealed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has suggested there are restrictions in various states on a campaign simply dropping one name and adding in another.

“Fourteen million people went through the process and chose this nominee, Joe Biden. Now a handful of people have gotten together and decided he is no longer suitable. They are violating Democratic principles,” he explained.

