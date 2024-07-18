(ZEROHEDGE) – It appears the situation is escalating fast in Democratic Party central this morning. Axios reports that President Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend, according to several top Democrats who believe the rising pressure will persuade the incumbent: “The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately he’s resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us.”

Others are reporting similar narratives and timelines building. Furthermore, WaPo reports that he who pulls the real strings has weighed in: “Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking.”

BREAKING: Reports coming out that President Joe Biden has agreed to step down as early as this weekend, sources tell political analyst Mark Halperin. It is rumored Biden will reportedly endorse an open convention, and not VP Kamala Harris. — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 18, 2024

The news prompted a surge in the odds of VP Kamala Harris getting the Democratic Party nomination (and collapse in Biden’s odds). This comes after reports of yet more gaffes by the aging Biden as he read aloud a note passed to him by a staffer during a virtual call with Democratic caucuses: “A staffer gave the 81-year-old president a note card with tips as he attempted to persuade members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Saturday that he was fit to serve and able to defeat former President Donald Trump on Election Day, the New York Times reported. ‘Stay positive, you are sounding defensive,’ Biden said on the call, seemingly reading directly from his staffer’s short missive.'”