Health

Kentucky Fried Chicken now serving halal meals, removing pork from menus

Restaurants are becoming 'Muslim friendly'

Published July 11, 2024 at 3:57pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Ontario are all now "Muslim-friendly," with halal chicken and no pork on their menus, according to a new report from True North.

Halal refers to what is permissible or lawful in traditional Islamic law, particularly regarding food and drink. It dictates that foods must be prepared and processed according to specific guidelines, such as the humane slaughter of animals and the prohibition of certain substances like alcohol and pork. Nearly all chains in Ontario have implemented the changes, taking bacon off their menus.

In a May letter to Muslim community leaders, KFC wrote it has “ensured all chicken products are Halal Certified including but not limited to chicken."

