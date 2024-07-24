Kim Cheatle did more than obfuscate on Monday. She lied to Congress under oath. We call that perjury. Here’s where we pull up the transcript and go through it with a fine-tooth comb. Just listening for a few minutes, I was sure that I heard what I believe were flat-out lies. She seemed to get tired of saying she must defer to the FBI or she must keep that secret or she’ll have to wait for the final report. But, here and there, I heard her forget herself and simply say that she didn’t know, in reference to things that she plainly knows. But really. Don’t bother. It would be lovely if they charged her, but they won’t. It just doesn’t work that way.

On the other hand, what she did accomplish was to take a foggy grudging suspicion, and turn it into clear demand for her own elevation, from a pathetic incompetent to a person of interest. We are all too familiar with the face she wore throughout the questioning. At least, those of us with the bad habit of watching cop shows. It’s the face of the unrepentant thug telling the investigators to pound sand and give him a lawyer. The only question at that point is whether the one being questioned is the actual perp or is just someone unwilling to rat the perp out.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Sorry, Kimmy, but your vile act before the House Committee earns you the Democrat Anti-Constitutional version of jurisprudence, “Guilty until proven innocent.” It’s as though she spent all those hours of testimony shouting “Hey! Look at me! I’m a prime suspect now!”

They should have asked her, “Were you in on the planning or is your role limited to the cover-up?”

(Writer’s note: “Now there’ a brave question,” I said to myself, but then I saw WLT Report’s video of a really much braver guy. “A man named Joseph Phillip Daniel was waiting for Secret Service Director Cheatle as she arrived to testify at Congress and as she passed by, he screamed out, “You failed, Cheatle, in assassinating Trump! You failed! Satan isn’t all powerful. You’re on the wrong side and reap what you sow. God is good. God is in control, Cheatle!” Wow! Thank you, Noah!)

And a hat-tip to Greg Kelly, for the following: Cheatle was once the Secret Service guardian to Vice President Cheney, daddy of the lovely Liz Cheney. Father and daughter are both rabid anti-Trumpers of the first order. Both have made repeated video-recorded assertions that Trump must not be allowed to enter the White House again, no matter what it takes. This is a very critical distinction from saying that he shouldn’t be re-elected. This dates back to Dick Cheney lying to us about Iraq’s having weapons of mass destruction, to bring us into that war, and Trump’s public position that we did not need to go into that war at all.

Kim Cheatle was in the Cheneys’ lives around the clock for years and, purportedly, has maintained close friendships with both Liz and her father. Kim Cheatle also has a friend in Jill Biden. She was supposedly hired to be the Director of the U.S. Secret Service on Jill’s strong recommendation and request.

So we have these four, apparently among the nation’s most virulent Trump haters, two of them being quite vocal members of the stop-Trump-whatever-it-takes chorus, and two more in a position to do something about it. Jill Biden makes an appearance in nearby Pittsburgh coinciding with President Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally. Cheatle uses that serendipitous conflict (though we wonder, which was scheduled first?) as an excuse to give Jill a dozen or so of Trump’s Secret Service agents (leaving him with three), and replacing the rest with HSI personnel, untrained for this specific type of duty, some of whom may have links to the J6 debacle. The rest is history.

Are the Democrats using their well-known incompetence as a smoke screen for treason?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!