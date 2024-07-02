A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE UNEXPLAINED ...

'It knew it was being watched': 'Disc-shaped' UFO hovers over famous U.S. concert venue

'Disc-shaped craft' hovers over concert venue, employees say:

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:54pm

(Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay)

(USA TODAY) -- A dozen employees at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre claim they saw a strange object light up the Colorado sky earlier this month, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The observers, who said they work for the Morrison, Colorado venue, described a dark metallic disk that appeared north of the amphitheater at around 1 a.m. on June 5, the center reported.

The object appeared to be several hundred feet long and hovered in place for 30 seconds before heading east at about 5-10 mph and vanishing, according to a report the center posted.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.N. investigative unit probing allegations against anti-Israel official
Meet the American who wrote 'America the Beautiful'
'It knew it was being watched': 'Disc-shaped' UFO hovers over famous U.S. concert venue
Rock legend announces cancer diagnosis, forced to postpone tour
10 of the most extreme acts of campus anti-Semitism in the 2023-24 school year
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×