'It knew it was being watched': 'Disc-shaped' UFO hovers over famous U.S. concert venue

(USA TODAY) -- A dozen employees at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre claim they saw a strange object light up the Colorado sky earlier this month, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The observers, who said they work for the Morrison, Colorado venue, described a dark metallic disk that appeared north of the amphitheater at around 1 a.m. on June 5, the center reported.

The object appeared to be several hundred feet long and hovered in place for 30 seconds before heading east at about 5-10 mph and vanishing, according to a report the center posted.

Read the full story ›