WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'coup d'état' after series of last-minute appointments

'For people who give lessons in democracy to the whole world, it's still surprising to act in this way'

Published July 4, 2024 at 3:21pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – French President Emmanuel Macron's office issued a statement Wednesday urging "cool-headedness" and "moderation" aimed at the National Rally (RN) party and its supporters, after Marine Le Pen on Tuesday charged that Macron is leading an "administrative coup d'état" to make last-minute appointments, in order to throw up roadblocks should Jordan Bardella assume office as prime minister.

"It's a form of administrative coup d'état," denounced Le Pen, who described that Macron is seeking to "counter the vote of the electors, the result of the elections, by appointing people to [him], so that they prevent, within the State, from being able to lead the policy that the French want."

"For people who give lessons in democracy to the whole world, it's still surprising to act in this way," she continued. "In these cases, it shouldn't have been dissolved."

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







