A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsELECTION 2024

Leftist news org calls on Biden campaign to use AI to make president appear less senile

Urges creation of fake videos to make it appear like he's not suffering from dementia

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 12:08pm

(DAILY FETCHED) – Leftist media outlet the Huffington Post published an article calling on the Biden campaign to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake videos in order to make president Joe Biden appear like he’s not suffering from dementia. The piece, titled ‘It’s Time For The Biden Campaign To Embrace AI,’ writes: “After the president’s dismal debate performance, he noted that he ‘might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.’ AI could help with this.”

“Given the president’s concerning performance last week, it’s time for the Biden campaign to consider leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to effectively reach the voting public,” it continues, as the author, one Kaivan Shroff, declares that “the consequences of not taking this approach could be dire.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Shroff suggests that “AI augmentations and video renderings could serve to smooth out these bumps while allowing the Biden campaign to effectively disseminate true information.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Leftist news org calls on Biden campaign to use AI to make president appear less senile
MSNBC guest says House Dems feel party faces 'existential crisis'
Dem donors set sights on Congress amid growing fears of possible Biden loss
Trump: Jailed pro-lifers will be returned to families on 'first day'
How the feds lose money faster than it can be counted
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×