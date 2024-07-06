Leftist news org calls on Biden campaign to use AI to make president appear less senile

(DAILY FETCHED) – Leftist media outlet the Huffington Post published an article calling on the Biden campaign to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake videos in order to make president Joe Biden appear like he’s not suffering from dementia. The piece, titled ‘It’s Time For The Biden Campaign To Embrace AI,’ writes: “After the president’s dismal debate performance, he noted that he ‘might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.’ AI could help with this.”

“Given the president’s concerning performance last week, it’s time for the Biden campaign to consider leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to effectively reach the voting public,” it continues, as the author, one Kaivan Shroff, declares that “the consequences of not taking this approach could be dire.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Shroff suggests that “AI augmentations and video renderings could serve to smooth out these bumps while allowing the Biden campaign to effectively disseminate true information.”

Read the full story ›