Legacy media defends Biden as 'sharp and focused' but sometimes…

The legacy media has not given up on Joe Biden, despite his debate performance that left many shocked by his confusion, stumbling, slurring, staring eyes, and more.

The event triggered open discussion among many, even some Democrats, about replacing him on the 2024 Democrat ticket.

But there are those in mainstream media that largely have been a cheerleading section for Biden in recent years, and have worked to cover up his mental decline, who haven't given up.

It was AP that said, of Biden "at 81: Sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful…"

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida wanted to make sure people knew it was a real article, not satire:

The AP is really doing this… https://t.co/ajAEiKtGY6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 4, 2024

The Post Millennial reported, "The Associated Press was slammed after publishing a report on Wednesday that said Joe Biden is 'often sharp and focused' at 81 years old, but is also 'confused and forgetful' at the same time. The report comes after Biden had a disastrous debate performance last week against Donald Trump.

"There were five AP reporters on the byline of the article titled, 'Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful,' which was slammed repeatedly online for the article. The article title sparked backlash from many users online."

One commenter posted an altered image of Biden, standing at a podium but with a computer "spinning circle" added on his forehead.

Another said, "'Sharp but forgetful' is the new 'Fiery but peaceful'. All they do is lie – what they call 'spin.'"

It was a reference to a reporter's infamous comment during the massive Black Lives Matter riots across America a few years back in which the reporter, standing in front of a block of buildings fully engulfed in flames during the riots, said the civil unrest actions were "mostly peaceful."

Another reporter, apparently with the same intent, simply posted "It's real."

Another responded, "@AP that's called an oxymoron, they teach that in the 5th grade."

Yet another said, "Yep.. That @AP headline is like a weather forecast that says 'It's going to be clear to partly cloudy, if it doesn't rain or snow.'"

Those at the Babylon Bee, a premiere satire site, objected:

"How are we at @TheBabylonBee supposed to compete with @AP?"

The Post-Millennial said, "The report from the outlet was a look at Biden and his 'conduct behind closed doors' as well as in meetings at various different locations. The outlet reported from speaking to those who are around Biden, 'He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room.'"

The report said, "Biden’s occasional struggles with focus may not be unusual for someone his age."

Biden has promised he will stay in the 2024 race.

Biden at 81: Sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful https://t.co/PhTx6aK0lW — The Associated Press (@AP) July 4, 2024

One commenter turned the focus back on AP, stating, "AP in 2024: accurate and fair but sometimes partisan and shoddy."

Libs of TikTok said, "Nobody is falling for this BS anymore."

ZeroHedge explained AP's agenda: "AP gaslights with new 'fiery but mostly peaceful' propaganda."

