'Let 'em cut their own throat': Senator predicts likely Democratic nominee

With Joe Biden's health now in national focus, a top U.S. senator is making a prediction about the likely Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

"Kamala Harris will probably be the candidate running against Donald Trump. That will be very interesting," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Tuberville was appearing on Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, who asked him: "Who do you think will be her running mate if it is Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket?"

"I don't know. That'd be interesting. I don't know who they'd pick," Tuberville responded.

"We're just going to stay out of their way and let 'em cut their own throat, to be honest with you. It's a disaster."

Will Kamala Harris be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee?

Tuberville continued: "This has been a disgrace, been a disgrace for three and a half years. We've been talking to our Democratic colleagues in the Senate. They know what's going on. Mainstream media has hid all this, now they're panicking wonder what they're going to do.

"They put the early debate just in case this happened. Well, it did happen. He doesn't know what day it is.

"It's unfortunate for Joe Biden. He's sick. Nobody can help that. People do get old, they do get sick, but this is all about the Democrats' power [and] they're continuing to remain [in] power."

Tuberville also asserted Joe Biden is not the one running the United States at the moment, but said the Deep State, Barack Obama, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are the ones in charge.

"We've all known, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Obama's been running the country along with [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken and [National Security Adviser Jake] Sullivan out of the White House. Joe Biden hasn't been making decisions. He might have first year had some say so about what's going on, but he's been out of it since after the first year in office. And and you can tell by Schumer's actions, Pelosi's actions the first two years they were calling the shots.

"So hopefully, people understand that. They've had total control. Not the president, but Schumer, Pelosi and all the Deep State. The Deep State's [in] total control of this and, hopefully, we can get control of it and get, get the Democrats out of control and get Trump and all the Republicans running this country."

An incredulous Bartiromo asked: "So are you saying that over the last, I don't know what time frame you're talking about, let's say year, that Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi have been running the country with staffers at the White House, that Joe Biden -- and they've been lying to the American people, they've been covering up a massive issue, mental capacity issue?"

"There's no doubt about it because, yeah, they bring, Maria, they would bring Joe Biden to the Capitol, walk him around, hold his arm, hold his hands, lead him around and kind of show him off. But they're making all the decisions, there's no doubt about that."

Bartiromo exclaimed: "Wow!"

The senator also sounded the alarm about a forthcoming "national disaster" with the ongoing influx of illegal aliens into the U.S., many of whom are tied to the terrorist group ISIS and others coming from China.

"Yeah, 7,000% increase in people coming in from China across our southern border: You can't make this up," Tuberville noted.

"This can't be a worse scenario for the United States of America than what's going if on right now, and we've still got six more months of these clowns running the White House that are fully compliant, allowing them to come.

Senator #Tuberville: 'National disaster' coming with illegals across the #border.

'This can't be a worse scenario ... and we've still got six more months of these clowns running the White House that are fully compliant, allowing them to come' #MariaBartiromo #bordercrisis #Biden pic.twitter.com/abTHutHK0x — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 7, 2024

"Number one, we can't afford it and listen to the FBI director. There is going to be a national disaster with some people coming across this border. And it's going to be all on the backs of the Democrats. They've done this to the United States of America and to the American citizens. They should be absolutely ashamed."

