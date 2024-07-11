Liberals spending millions to scare moms into backing Biden

By Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

A liberal nonprofit will spend millions feeding information about the Supreme Court to swing state moms in an effort to turn them against former President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.

Demand Justice, an organization founded to oppose Trump’s judicial nominations, will spend $2 million on mobilization efforts and advertisements in Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin aimed at convincing mothers not to support the former president, the Post reported. The campaign will focus on how a Supreme Court made up of Trump appointees could impact issues related to abortion, firearms and healthcare in the coming years.

“It’s about empowering moms to know exactly the type of threats that the MAGA Supreme Court poses to the well-being of their families,” Demand Justice Managing Director Maggie Jo Buchanan told the Post. “Everyday moms are very understandably not always plugged into all the back-and-forth and specifics of every decision the court issues or every questionable action certain justices make, so we’re here to fill that knowledge gap.”

As Democratic politicians and liberal activists slam the Supreme Court with allegations of partisan bias and ideological extremism, a tally of the court’s rulings this term tells a different story. Roughly 46% of the court’s decisions this term were unanimous and, of the 22 decisions with a 6-3 split, only half were decided with a clear ideological separation between the justices.

Can moms be scared into backing Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 29% (2 Votes) 71% (5 Votes)

“This is a court [where] conservatives lose quite a bit,” South Texas College of Law Houston professor Josh Blackman previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is not a right-wing court.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Demand Justice’s $2 million swing state push is part of a broader $10 million effort attempting to stop the Supreme Court from becoming more conservative, according to Politico. The group’s efforts will range from conducting research on potential Supreme Court nominees to mobilizing demographics it believes could be impacted by the court and advocating for judicial reforms.

The organization believes the Supreme Court should be expanded and that it should adopt an enforceable code of ethics, for instance, Politico reported. Demand Justice shares a major donor, the Sandler Foundation, with ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization that has published several stories alleging that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas engaged in ethics violations.

President Biden has now appointed 200 diverse judges to the federal judiciary In courts across the nation, Biden has added new perspectives and backgrounds to reflect the rich tapestry of American experiences and to create a judiciary that works for all. — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) May 22, 2024

RELATED: Dems accused of scheming to turn illegal aliens into voters



It is unclear how much money Demand Justice has on tap to influence public opinion ahead of the 2024 election. The organization’s nonprofit advocacy arm had just $3.3 million in net assets as of 2022, the most recent year for which tax filings are available, indicating that it has attracted significant funding since then.

Demand Justice PAC, a political committee associated with the nonprofit, had a little under $1 million on hand as of March and has mostly been spending money on consulting and communications services this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records.

As Demand Justice prepares to dump cash into swing states, major donors are threatening to decrease funding to Biden after his poor performance at the first presidential debate in June. Cook Political Report recently updated its 2024 election forecast by predicting that Arizona, Georgia and Nevada are now more likely to vote for Trump than Biden, a decision that followed improving poll numbers for Trump following the debate and widespread calls for the president to drop out of the race.

Demand Justice did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!