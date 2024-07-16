(FOX NEWS) — The MLB Home Run Derby did not go off with a bang on Monday night, as singer Ingrid Andress was criticized heavily for her rendition of the national anthem at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Andress, a 32-year-old singer-songwriter who has been featured on the Billboard Hot 100, stood between the pitcher’s mound and home plate and started to sing.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

Andress appeared to have some trouble controlling her pitch from the start, especially on higher notes within “The Star-Spangled Banner.”