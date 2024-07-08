'I was a little girl': WATCH: Megapastor sex accuser shares her story, faith journey

(FAITHWIRE) -- The woman who claims Pastor Robert Morris, founder of Gateway Church, molested her when she was just 12 years old in the 1980s, has received “an incredible amount of support” since sharing her story with the media.

Cindy Clemishire, Morris’ accuser, rocked the Christian world when her claims went viral last month, with shock and awe continuing weeks after her story made its way into national headlines.

Clemishire recently told CBN News she has been on a journey to discover the truth and come to terms with the abuse she purportedly endured.

