(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Many in higher education didn’t waste time jumping on Saturday’s attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Perhaps most noteworthy is the University of Southern California’s Shaun Harper, who ended up having his article deleted by Forbes after he hypothesized that Trump’s “surviving gunfire” could result in appealing to black voters.

Harper, who in 2022 claimed that if the January 6 “insurrectionists” had been primarily black they’d have been “massacred,” wrote that Trump conceivably might say “And the Blacks, they love me because they know the terrifying sound of gunshots.” He added “Hopefully he doesn’t. But it isn’t at all unthinkable.”