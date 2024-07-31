The U.S. House has gone to court in Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress case arguing that Nancy Pelosi’s committee to “investigate” the events of Jan. 6, 2021, failed to follow the rules of the House, so the subpoenas issued to Bannon were illegitimate, and he could not be convicted of contempt for ignoring unfounded demands.

A report from Just the News explains the legal filing happened a week ago with no fanfare.

The report explained, “This new intervention from the House undermines the justifications the original Select Committee used to issue the subpoenas and provide ammunition for Bannon’s appeal.”

Because of the committee “failed in its formation to follow” House rules, its subpoenas therefore were invalid, it charges.

“The House brief argues the select committee was improperly constituted and that neither then-Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi nor the committee leadership followed the directives of House Resolution 503, which established the committee,” the report said.

The filing fulfills a promise made by Speaker Mike Johnson to intervene.

Bannon for a time was an adviser in President Donald Trump’s White House but refused to answer questions from the committee, explaining the information he held was covered by executive privilege and he could not provide it to Congress.

Pelosi and other Democrats then demanded he be prosecuted for not answering.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison, which he is serving now at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

Johnson had promised, “We’re working on filing an amicus brief with his appellate work there in his case because the January 6 committee was, we think, wrongfully constituted. We think the work was tainted. We think that they may have very well covered up evidence and maybe even more nefarious activities.”

The resolution creating Pelosi’s committee, which spent months of time and millions of taxpayer dollars essentially trying to blame all the events that day on Trump, whose offer of additional National Guard troops was refused by Pelosi, required 13 members, including five Republicans.

Pelosi refused to allow the GOP members the party nominated, and instead picked two rabidly anti-Trump party members, both of whom shortly later were out of Congress.

WND previously reported Republican members in the House were working to nullify the entirety of the committee’s work.

The Gateway Pundit reported some two dozen members are sponsoring a resolution that would designate the committee and its work illegitimate and cancel the subpoenas it issued during its time in the spotlight.

It explains that’s significant because it would be, “Rescinding the subpoenas issued by the January 6th Select Committee on September 23, 2021, October 6, 2021, and February 9, 2022, and withdrawing the recommendations finding Stephen K. Bannon, Mark Randall Meadows, Daniel Scavino, Jr., and Peter K. Navarro in contempt of Congress,” the resolution reads.

Navarro already served jail time on the basis of that committee’s demands.

The Democrats long have claimed, without much foundation, that the events that day, when Trump supporters protested the decision to formalize Joe Biden as the election winner, were an actual “insurrection” against the United States, where by definition protesters would have been intending to take over the government’s economy, military, foreign policy and much, much more. They’ve even tried to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot on the basis of their claims. The events actually were a protest that got out of hand.

It was Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Eric Burlison, R-Mo., who introduced a resolution “aimed at rescinding the congressional subpoenas issued to Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro. This proposal also seeks to officially repudiate the actions of the January 6 committee, which Massie and other Republicans have labeled as wholly illegitimate.”

The Republicans charge that the committee staged a “show” investigation, assembling evidence they claimed supported the conclusion they already had reached, of Trump’s guilt.

