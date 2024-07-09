Major survey: One country having huge impact on national economies

For many years, the People's Republic of China has been spreading funding into developing countries around the world in strategic areas. Headed by President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party has been using its influence to commandeer land, resources, and other assets to advance its agenda.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center, shows just how deep that influence goes, with most people in 35 nations saying they believe China has had a large impact on their respective countries' economies.

New from Pew Research: 1. Views of China and Xi Jinping https://t.co/N6sEHHCzXc — Blue Czechs Need Oxygen (@andrewwatson) July 9, 2024

In almost all the 35 countries polled by Pew researchers – 44,166 people between January and May 2024 spanning across six continents and ranging in income levels – said China has, at the very least, a fair amount of influence on economic conditions.

Researchers asked a similar question in 2019, and since then, this sentiment has grown substantially, though researchers note that whether people view the influence as good or bad varies greatly.

Middle-income countries had 47% of its population say the influence was positive, while 57% of people from wealthier countries viewed it as a negative. In a May report, a whopping 81% of adult Americans viewed China unfavorably.

Poll: Americans views China as an enemy increased sharply Pew Research Center surveyed 3,600 US adults between April 1 and 7, 2024, to determine their attitudes toward China. pic.twitter.com/RDXr6MQgoS — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) May 6, 2024

In 2013, China launched its Belt and Road Initiative, which has since invested more than $3 trillion in 10 years, with the report noting this is the highest investment overseas by China's Ministry of Commerce in the last eight years.

These investments have not been without some controversy. Many have questioned the environmental impacts Chinese firms have on foreign environments, and concerns have been voiced about the treatment of workers, and whether the Chinese investments truly benefit local economies or if they are, in fact, harmful competition.

WHAT IS THE TRUE MOTIVE OF BELT AND ROAD??? THE NEW TRIBUTARY SYSTEM!!! The Belt and Road initiative is not a benign tool for economic prosperity. Neither is it the antithesis of the supposedly one-sided globalization espoused by Western countries. Rather, it is a covert and… pic.twitter.com/97vOzJ6sCn — dun chuan (@NFSC88JJ) January 20, 2024

However, despite these concerns, Pew notes 72% of middle-income nations still have a favorable view of Chinese companies operating in their lands. Thailand had 81% of those polled saying they viewed China's influence on their economy as positive, Kenya had 80%, while Bangladesh had 79%.

Ghana, Nigeria, the Philippines and South Africa had four-in-ten people say they do not believe Chinese companies treat local workers fairly, while Ghana and South Africa also had a large share of people saying China does not work to protect the environment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is currently in disputes over territory – which includes the South and East China Seas, and the border between India and China. Researchers point out many of the countries surveyed in the region are concerned about such disputes.

China Ambassador Threatens Nepali Journalist After He Exposes Dragon's Expansionism in Pokhara Friends, China has used intimidation in aide of its expansionism with all its neighbors in the recent past. From Philippines to Taiwan in South China Seas, and with India In Ladakh.… pic.twitter.com/HmhDrn8n5S — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2024

According to the report, three-quarters of people in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea have expressed concerns about territorial disputes, while the Philippines has recently been engaged in conflict with the Chinese coast guard.

This is the treatment that awaits “small countries” if hijacks the international order. Great respect to our allies for remaining resolute in the face of unprovoked aggression and intimidation. https://t.co/8076sBqvDj — Zach Ota (@zach_ota) June 19, 2024

The intimidation from China has been stepped up to terrifying new heights. China stands accused of running a secret police force in 53 countries around the world.https://t.co/7P43LXulT9 pic.twitter.com/L0knEZ3AJJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) June 19, 2023

"Across the Asia-Pacific region, we also asked people whether China contributes to peace and stability around the world. Opinion is divided: In Malaysia and Thailand, around two-thirds or more see it playing this role. About three-in-ten or fewer say the same in Australia, India, Japan and South Korea," the report says.

