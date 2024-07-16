(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A free speech group is sounding the alarm on a draft expressive activity policy under review at Indiana University, arguing it is so broad that — if followed to the letter — could essentially ban classroom speech.

A big point of contention is, for one, the proposal’s definition of expressive activity, stating it includes: “assemblies, speech, distribution of written material, carrying of signs, picketing, protests, counter-protests, or sit-ins.”

The proposal also states expressive activity “must not take place in areas that are used for instructional, administrative, or residential purposes, or are not otherwise open to the general public, such as classrooms, studios, laboratories, residential space, or office areas.”