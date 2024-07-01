A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
With 'Make Europe Great Again,' Hungary taunts allies

Budapest takes up rotating presidency of the Council of the E.U.

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 1, 2024 at 10:02am
Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary (Video screenshot)

Viktor Orbán, prime minister of Hungary

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Hungary has spent the past few years railing against the European Union. For the next six months, Hungary will help lead it — and it’s set to be a wild and revealing ride.

On July 1, Hungary, the E.U.’s disruptor-in-chief, takes up the rotating presidency of the Council of the E.U., a job that shapes the E.U. agenda but rarely makes headlines beyond sleepy Brussels.

But the country’s slogan for its stint — ‘Make Europe Great Again’ — suggests Hungary plans to make the most of its turn at the E.U. microphone, likely by taunting E.U. allies and talking up a resurgent right.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







