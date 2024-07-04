Man sentenced to 4 months in prison for carrying mini toy sword replica

(THE PUBLICA) – A 48-year-old man from Nuneaton has been sentenced to 4 months in prison after being caught by police carrying a miniature toy sword based on a popular video game. Anthony Bray was charged with being found in possession of a bladed article in public in June of 2024.

Bray was first detained after Warwickshire Police were informed by CCTV monitoring officers that there was a man walking down Queens Road in Nuneaton with a threatening object in his hand. Bray was then arrested for “carrying a bladed article.”

The man claimed that the sword was a “fidget” – something to keep his hands busy, and that he had bought it online as a toy made for that purpose. The sword was a six-inch replica from the popular video game Legend of Zelda, and was modeled after the trademark sword carried by the game’s hero, Link. While it is unclear what material the replica was made out of, most models available online are made out of a type of thermoplastic polymer and are not blade-sharp.

